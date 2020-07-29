3 Costco employees at 2 Oahu locations test positive for COVID-19

FILE IMAGE: Costco has become a hot spot for shoppers in light of the pandemic. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | July 28, 2020 at 8:18 PM HST - Updated July 28 at 8:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Costco is among the latest major companies on Oahu to report COVID-19 positive employees.

Internal memos confirmed that at least three employees tested positive — one in Iwilei and two others in Hawaii Kai.

Since testing positive, workers have isolated, and the company posted notices to employees.

Costco says it’s taking extra cleaning measures and will be contacting co-workers who may have been in close contact with the employees.

