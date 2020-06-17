Makiki nursing home confirms 3 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s largest skilled nursing facility reported Wednesday that three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Makiki said a total of four residents and one staff member are now confirmed to have the virus.
Hale Nani recorded the state’s first positive case involving a nursing home resident on Monday. That patient remains at at the hospital.
Since then, the state Department of Health said crews have been at the Makiki facility testing residents and workers. Hale Nani said the three positive cases were discovered after tests on Tuesday.
Those residents all live in the same unit as the first infected resident. The staff member who tested positive also worked there and is now isolating at home.
The three COVID-19 positive residents are being isolated in the building.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.