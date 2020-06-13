COVID-19 case confirmed in Hale Nani rehab center employee

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the state’s latest confirmed COVID-19 cases is a staff member at the Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Makiki.
The facility’s administrators announced Saturday that the person became symptomatic on Wednesday after their shift ended.
That person is isolating at home. People who might have had close contact with the staffer were tested for the disease. Most tests came back negative, and they were waiting for the results of five additional tests.
Administrators say all employees are screened before reporting to work. The last day the employee worked was June 10.
They are also only allowing essential businesses and vendors into the building as a precaution.
In a statement on their website, Hale Nani said in part, “Our top priority remains the safety of staff, residents, and visitors. This includes making sure all of our employees and staff throughout the facility understand how to protect themselves and the residents in their care. All staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
