State: Resident at state’s largest skilled nursing facility tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A resident at Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Makiki has tested positive for COVID-19.
The case comes on the heels of a staff member at the facility testing positive.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson said it is not clear how the resident was exposed.
He said the patient was recently transferred to Hale Nani, and could have contracted coronavirus before actually entering the facility.
The patient tested negative after being admitted to Hale Nani and then tested positive after developing symptoms.
Anderson said all patients and employees at the facility will be tested for COVID-19.
He added that there are a host of prevention measures at the facility to ensure there’s no spread of disease.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.