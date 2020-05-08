In milestone, Hawaii reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 8 weeks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since mid-March, the state is reporting no new COVID-19 cases statewide. The case count for Hawaii since the pandemic began stands at 629.
It’s a positive milestone that comes as the state and counties are beginning to cautiously reboot the economy, allowing more businesses to reopen and activities in public to resume while warning residents to continue keeping a distance from others in public places and wear a cloth face mask whenever possible.
The last time Hawaii reported no new daily increase in COVID-19 cases was March 13.
The state has seen a declining trend in cases for weeks after reporting double-digit increases daily in late March and early April. The drop in new infections has prompted growing conversations about how the state can return to some semblance of normal — while people still take precautions to prevent a resurgence.
On Thursday, retailers and shopping malls were given the green light to reopen on the Big Island and Kauai. They’re allowed to reopen Monday on Maui. And on Oahu, the reopening date has been set for May 15.
Hawaii has been under a strict stay-at-home order since late March — a series of emergency proclamations that shut down the tourism industry, bars and dine-in areas in restaurants, and most businesses.
While retailers and other businesses are reopening, restaurants are still only allowed to do takeout, barber shops and salons can’t operate, and the tourism industry remains largely at a standstill.
The closures have led to unprecedented levels of unemployment in Hawaii, with tens of thousands of people now out of work. The unemployment rate in Hawaii stands at about 35% — the highest in the nation.
Before the pandemic, Hawaii’s unemployment was among the lowest in the nation at under 3%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate stands at just under 15%, and the US Labor Department reported Friday that 20.5 million jobs vanished in April in the worst monthly loss on record.
The last time the US saw such a significant percentage of the labor force out of work was the Great Depression. “The jobs report from hell is here,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, told AP. “One never seen before and unlikely to be seen again barring another pandemic or meteor hitting the Earth.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.