Many Kauai and Big Island retailers are happy to be back in business

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the pandemic, business in Hawaii had been booming.
Now, things are starting back with a spark.
For the first time in nearly two months, customers are shopping again.
With tourism still at a standstill, it wasn't exactly a mad rush to the shops.
Still, shop owners say some income is better than none.
Deja Vu Surf Hawaii is a multi-generational, family-owned business that has been on Kauai for 111 years.
They shut their doors on March 22nd, even before the governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
The store's director of sales and marketing says the first day back in business was a success.
“We’ve welcomed a steady stream of customers since we’ve opened, and we are so thankful for their patronage. It’s been a really fun day, smiles all around and we are so fortunate,” said Sara Miura.
Miura says they have been disinfecting and posting signs since they got word of the reopening on Tuesday.
“All of our coworkers and guests are asked to wear the CDC recommendations face coverings, stay at home if you’re sick, maintain six-foot distancing and save the hugs and honis and share the aloha with a big shaka,” Miura said.
Across the island chain in Hilo, the owner of the oldest surf shop on the island says he feared closing up forever.
On Thursday, he felt encouraged.
“It’s great to be back in the shop! It was quite a shock to see downtown shuttered up. It was like a ghost town for a while but now, things are slowly returning to normal,” said Stan Lawrence, owner of Orchid Land Surf.
It’s a new normal with face coverings and social distancing.
“We do have protections in place, everybody wears a mask and we keep three people at a time in the shop,” Lawrence said. “We’ve got hand cleaner available and everybody has to stay six feet apart.”
Although open for business, many local retailers rely heavily on tourists. With a mandatory quarantine still in effect for all travelers, they’re hoping locals can keep them afloat.
