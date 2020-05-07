Mayor unveils $25M program to help struggling residents with rent, child care

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With tens of thousands of Oahu residents unemployed, the city is launching a new emergency relief program to provide up to $1,000 a month to families in need.
The funds can go toward housing payments, utilities or child care.
“We all know someone who has been impacted. They’re our neighbors,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, in a news conference. “We are putting people first here.”
The program will be funded initially with $25 million from the federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act, and administered by Hawaii nonprofits. Details on how to apply for the money are set to be released soon.
City officials said the funds are meant for those who bring in 100% or less of area median income and can demonstrate how the pandemic has impacted them financially. Recipients can get up to six months of aid.
