Days after lawsuits filed against Punahou, new sex assault allegations come to light

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Days after two standout athletes filed lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct by a former basketball coach, Punahou School is reporting more sex assault allegations that have recently come to light.
The school sent out an email Sunday, saying this time, the allegations involve a former faculty member and baseball coach.
Both cases happened in the 1970s, the school said, and have been reported to police.
“As we now proceed to reckon with the past and our responsibilities, we pledge our respect and support for these courageous members of our Punahou ohana,” the school wrote in the email.
The new allegations come after several former players — including MMA champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Shawna-Lei Kuehu — filed sex abuse lawsuits against former basketball coach Dwayne Yuen and the school.
Kuehu is widely regarded as one of the best high school players in Hawaii's history.
She and an unnamed woman accuse Yuen of predatory behavior and sex abuse between 2003 and 2008.
Macfarlane’s suit alleges similar claims.
