Another standout athlete files suit against Punahou, alleging sexual misconduct

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii basketball standout Shawna-Lei Kuehu is among the female athletes going forward with a lawsuit against Punahou School alleging sexual misconduct.
The lawsuit filed Friday comes a day after allegations surfaced in a suit by MMA star Ilima-Lei Macfarlane against their former Punahou basketball coach. The suits lists Punahou School and Dwayne Yuen, the former coach, among the defendants.
The suit says Kuehu attended Punahou between 2004 and 2008. During her time on the championship winning team, she dealt with manipulations, unwanted advances, grooming, and sexual assaults.
The suit also claims that Punahou swept complaints under the rug when brought to their attention.
As a high school athlete, Kuehu was named a two-time Hawaii State Player of the Year. While playing at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, she was named MVP and Rainbow Wahine of the Year, among other accolades.
In a statement released earlier this week by the school after Macfarlane’s suit, Punahou said, “We are deeply troubled by reports of sexual abuse raised by three former students. The reports allege abuse from 2004-2005 by Dwayne Yuen, a former girls basketball coach at our school. We are currently investigating these reports and are committed to working with the survivors to find resolution and healing.”
The statement conitnued, “In no uncertain terms, Punahou stands with survivors of sexual abuse everywhere, and we respect the courage it takes to report these incidents.”
The suit also alleges that Yuen “continued to exhibit the behaviors of a stalker obsessed” with Kuehu even after she graduated Punahou and went on to play in college.
At least one other unnamed athlete has also filed suit.
This story may be updated.
