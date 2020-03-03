FESTPAC, a large international festival set for Honolulu, postponed amid coronavirus fears

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large international festival celebrating Pacific cultures that was set for June in Honolulu has been postponed amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts & Culture was to be held in Hawaii from June 10 to 21.
But organizers said Monday the event ― which was expected to draw thousands ― will be postponed to ensure the safety of participants and Hawaii residents.
A new date for the event has not yet been set.
In 2016, some 90,000 people attended the 12th FESTPAC in Guam.
“FESTPAC planning will continue in order to ensure that Hawaii is prepared to be an outstanding host to our Pacific Island cousins and all who participate in this life-changing event,” said state Sen. J. Kalani English, FESTPAC Hawaii chairman, in a news release.
FESTPAC is a traveling festival hosted every four years by a different nation in the Pacific.
The decision to postpone the event is a blow to Hawaii’s tourism industry, which has seen growing jitters about traveling as the number of coronavirus cases grow globally.
There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Hawaii.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.