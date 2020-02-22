2 killed after plane crash at Dillingham Airfield, authorities confirm

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating the factors of a double-fatal plane crash at Dillingham Airfield Saturday morning.
Emergency officials confirmed there were two victims of the crash, which happened around 9:20 a.m.
According to Emergency Medical Service officials, the first victim in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died, the city confirmed.
The second victim is also believed to have been in his 60s.
EMS responded with two ambulances and a District Chief following the crash. The names of those killed have not yet been released.
The FAA says the plane that came down was a single enging Cessna. It took off around 9:15 a.m. and came to rest upside down.
The company that owned the single-engine aircraft is Honolulu Soaring. The owner said the aircraft involved is a tow plane, but he didn’t provide any additional information.
Authorities remain on scene. Federal investigators have been notified.
The airfield has been closed until further notice.
This story is developing. Please check back later for updates.
