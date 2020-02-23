In light of another Dillingham Airfield tragedy, Sen. Schatz calls for its closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Uncertainty over the future of Dillingham Airfield has increased in recent weeks. And in light of Saturday’s latest tragedy, Sen. Brian Schatz is calling for it to be shut down.
Hours after a crash that killed 2 men Saturday, Sen. Schatz issued a statement saying, "Our hearts are with those affected by today’s tragic accident. It has become clear that Dillingham Airfield cannot continue to operate safely. Our obligation is to keep people safe, and the only way to do that is to keep the airfield closed. I urge the FAA and HDOT to shut down the airfield until they can guarantee safety of operations at Dillingham.”
His statement comes as the aviation industry in Mokulea fights for more time to operate out of the airfield.
Earlier this month, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said it would be ending its lease with the airfield in the summer — which is three and a half years early.
After June 30, it will be up to the U.S. Army to decide what will ultimately happen.
The DOT has previously listed numerous reasons for transferring the property back to the Army. Those reasons included lack of control, liability and loss of revenue.
The airfield was also the site of a skydiving plane crash last year that killed 11 people last June.
