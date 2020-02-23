In light of another Dillingham Airfield tragedy, Sen. Schatz calls for its closure

Hours after a crash that killed 2 men Saturday, Sen. Schatz issued a statement saying, "Our hearts are with those affected by today’s tragic accident. It has become clear that Dillingham Airfield cannot continue to operate safely. Our obligation is to keep people safe, and the only way to do that is to keep the airfield closed. I urge the FAA and HDOT to shut down the airfield until they can guarantee safety of operations at Dillingham.”