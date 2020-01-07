Mysterious streak of light spotted over Hawaii skies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you see it? A mysterious streak of light was spotted over Hawaii skies early Tuesday.
It was reported around 6:25 a.m.
Viewers from Waikele on Oahu to Kona on the Big Island reported seeing the light.
It’s not yet clear what the light was, but it’s believed to be part of SpaceX’s Atarlink satellite program, which launched 60 satellites from Florida late Monday.
The goal is to provide internet service across the globe.
There were two similar launches last year.
