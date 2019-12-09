Authorities renew call for help in search for missing senior with dementia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are renewing their plea for help in the search for a missing 76-year-old who suffers from dementia.
Milton Ishii was last seen leaving his Makakilo home on Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m.
CrimeStoppers is asking anyone who may have seen Ishii in the days after he went missing to contact police. Ishii is known to frequent Kapolei and Waipahu.
Ishii is described as Japanese, and is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 145 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
