Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele are comin’ to town!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Keep an eye out during your morning commute Tuesday and you might get a glance of some Christmas characters making their way to town.
The city says Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele will be on the move from the Aiea area to Honolulu Hale.
Crews will carefully be moving the two 21-foot-tall displays at about 15 miles per hour. No major impacts to the morning rush hour are anticipated.
Santa and Mele will be perched on the fountain right outside Honolulu Hale ahead of this Saturday’s Honolulu City Lights celebration and parade.
Shaka Santa has been around since 1989. Tutu Mele was created in 1994, and received an aloha-inspired makeover in 1998.
