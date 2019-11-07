Mark your calendars: The Honolulu City Lights event is almost here!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again: The Honolulu City Lights opening night is happening soon!
This year’s event will take place on Dec. 7.
It kicks off at 4 p.m. with keiki rides, souvenir booths and food vendors.
After that, the mayor’s tree-lighting ceremony at Honolulu Hale will begin around 6 p.m. That’s when the Public Workers’ Electrical Light Parade will make its way from Chinatown to Honolulu Hale.
Attendees can also check out the wreath display in the lane gallery.
Every year, the annual event draws large crowds to Honolulu Hale to kick off the holiday celebrations.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.