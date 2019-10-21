In quick process, police arrest nearly 40 protesters as convoy successfully moves to Kahuku

KALAELOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In what was a fairly quick process, crews were able to move heavy equipment into a construction site for a wind farm on Oahu’s North Shore early Monday after officers converged once again on Kalaeloa and Kahuku, where they arrested nearly 40 opponents of the controversial project.
The arrests started just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday as opponents of the Na Pua Makani project joined themselves together with zip ties and duct tape in Kalaeloa in West Oahu.
In total, police arrested 26 people in Kalaeloa. All were arrested for disobedience to a police officer except for one person who was arrested for trespassing.
The equipment was transported to the North Shore smoothly, with no obstacles along the way. But more people were gathered in Kahuku in attempt to block the convoy from entering the construction site. Authorities said five women and eight men were chained to fencing as the convoy arrived before 3 a.m.
All 13 of those individuals were arrested and taken to a police station. Some of them even returned to the construction site after being released.
“I wasn’t planning on getting arrested, but as I was watching what was going on in Kalealoa and just being here, I felt in my naau this was the right thing to do was stand in aloha and stand to protect this land," said Tevita Kaili, who was arrested in Kahuku.
“We want our voice to be heard. We’ll do what we need to do to show we care about this aina,” he added.
The turbines were successfully moved into the construction zone before 5:30 a.m. — a fairly quick process in comparison to last week, which took hours due in part to crews needing to repair a utility pole that had been cut down on Kamehameha Highway near Turtle Bay. Police said the pole was intentionally brought down in an attempt to block the wind farm convoy from getting to its destination.
AES Hawaii was scheduled to transport their wind turbine equipment between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.
The company plans to build eight turbines.
Once the wind farm is operational in 2020, the facility is expected to produce enough renewable energy to power 16,000 homes.
Critics, however, are concerned about potential health effects and the killing of native wildlife such as the Hawaiian hoary bat.
Last week, police arrested 55 people who attempted to block the first convoy of turbine parts in Kalaeloa and Kahuku.
