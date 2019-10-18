22 arrested in attempt to block convoy for controversial wind farm project in Kahuku

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) – Honolulu police arrested 22 opponents of a planned wind energy farm in Kahuku after they tried to block large turbines and other pieces of construction equipment from getting to the North Shore late Thursday into early Friday.
Police officers began moving in force just after 11 p.m., hours after protesters first began gathering in Kalaeloa.
Despite the arrests, the convoy is still on the move to the construction site in Kahuku. But there are several obstacles.
A downed pole is blocking a portion of Kamehameha Highway near Turtle Bay. Police said it appeared the pole was intentionally cut down early Friday in an attempt to block the convoy from getting to its destination.
And when it does get to Kahuku, hundreds of protesters are gathered at the site in attempt to block the equipment from passing through.
Police said 16 women and six men were arrested between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday for disobedience to police officers. Their bail was set at $100 each.
Inez Larson, one of the protesters arrested, said it was necessary to stand her ground.
“I just keep thinking to myself, the desecration of the land is enough and you know, I don’t want anyone watching this to be crying or upset,” Larson said. “We have to do this, the government has forced us to do this. They won’t listen to the people.”
The protests also caused a number of issues for the North Shore community.
In addition the downed utility pole closing Kamehameha Highway, a major thoroughfare, hundreds of people were without power throughout the morning.
Officials with the World Surf League also said the WSL Hawaii Pro Junior at Turtle Bay has been put on hold because of the situation.
Thursday marked the second time this week that opponents of the project had attempted to prevent energy firm AES from moving parts for the wind farm from a West Oahu storage facility to the Kahuku work site. The first blockade, which took place Sunday night, forced AES to cancel its plans to move the equipment.
Subsequent plans to move the equipment this week were also postponed.
The project has all the necessary approvals to move forward with the project, which calls for a wind farm with eight turbines. The wind farm is projected to produce 27 megawatts ― enough to power 16,000 homes.
Critics of the AES Na Pua Makani wind farm slated for Kahuku started gathering Sunday night, when the company had hoped to start sending heavy equipment and wind turbine parts to the North Shore.
Protesters say they don’t want to see any more wind turbines on the North Shore.
“Our stand is just to stop the turbines and to make our voices heard for once," said Kamalani Keliikuli, vice president of Ku Kiai Kahuku. “We’ve been fighting this fight for 10 years.”
Waianae resident Kaukaohu Wahilani added: “Getting arrested for something that you believe is right, in our eyes, it’s righteous. Enough is enough and we need to stand and rise."
But AES says it’s jumped through all the necessary hoops to move forward with the project.
“We feel comfortable with the work that we’ve done with the comprehensive studies that we’ve done to ensure that we are building a project that is safe, secure, and is going to ultimately benefit the state and its long-term energy goals," said Mark Miller, AES chief operating officer.
This story will be updated.
