Here’s what vandals used to cut down a utility pole on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have recovered part of the tool that vandals used to cut down a utility pole in a failed attempt to stop a wind farm construction convoy from getting to Kahuku.
The vandals used a chainsaw to bring down the pole on Kamehameha Highway.
The downed pole brought traffic to a standstill Friday and cut power to at least 1,000 people.
The incident prompted condemnations from a number of quarters, including the protesters who were also trying to stop the convoy from making the journey to the North Shore.
Police Chief Susan Ballard said authorities are hoping for tips in the case.
“If the pole had come down when a car was coming, it could have fallen on top of the car as well,” Ballard said. "It really is very senseless.”
HECO President and CEO Alan Oshima added that cutting a utility pole is “extremely dangerous and we’re lucky no one was killed or seriously hurt.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.