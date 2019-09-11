Nation to mark 18th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Flags across Hawaii will fly at half-staff Wednesday as the nation pauses to remember one of its darkest days.
Wednesday marks 18 years since the World Trade Center came crashing down in New York City following attacks on America.
Nearly 3,000 people died on that horrific day. At least nine of them had Hawaii ties.
They included:
The anniversary of Sept. 11 has been officially designated as Patriot Day. Annually, flags fly at half-staff, and agencies observe as moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. eastern to honor the innocent lives lost.
On Oahu, a ceremony will be held at 12:15 p.m. at Tamarind Park at Bishop Square in Honolulu. City officials along with the Royal Hawaiian Band will be on hand to mark the day.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.