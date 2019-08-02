For pedestrian crash survivor, hospital stages a special graduation for one

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The simulated graduation ceremony before a room full of well-wishers came complete with cap and gown and an official diploma presentation from Waipahu High School.
The tearful recipient was Victoria Arellano.
"It felt like I didn't miss graduation at all," she said.
Staff at REHAB Hospital of the Pacific put the party together because Victoria missed her real graduation.
"I think she really needed to be recognized and have that experience," occupational therapist Katherine Ko said.
"She's a very hard worker, respectful young woman. We wanted to reward her before she left," said physical therapist Jennifer Frost-Nakasone.
On May 14, just two weeks before she’d graduate, Victoria was in a crosswalk on Waimano Home Road when she was struck by a car that overtook another vehicle.
She suffered severe injuries but she is steadily getting better, and plans to go to college.
"Once I gain my strength back from my right side I'll go back to school. I'll start school in the spring," she said.
After stays at The Queen's Medical Center and Kaiser Hospital, Victoria entered REHAB Hospital.
Her parents say she is a fighter.
“I didn’t even think she was going to survive. But here we are two and a-half months later.” said her father, Gerry.
“She’s walking,” said mom Raquel.
The road to recovery will be long, but Victoria knows a lot of people are rooting for her.
"Thank you for sending me all your prayers and supporting me as I get my strength back," she said.
The celebration at REHAB was also a sendoff. She goes home on Saturday.
"I'm super excited. I've been out of home for too long," Victoria said.
She will never know what it was like to graduate with her classmates, but the surprise party helped make up for what she missed.
