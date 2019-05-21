Waipahu High senior hit by a vehicle slowly recovering, moved out of ICU, family says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The teen girl hit by a vehicle in Pearl City last week is slowly beginning on a road to recovery.
Family members say 17-year-old Victoria Arellano is now out of the Intensive Care Unit.
She was struck last week Tuesday in a crosswalk along Waimano Home Road when a driver overtook another vehicle who had stopped.
Her mother said Arellano was moved from Queen’s to Kaiser Medical Center and she is now responsive and talking.
She was expecting to receive her high school diploma at Waipahu High’s graduation this week. Although she won’t be there in person, her classmates plan to hold an open seat for her at the ceremony.
Her parents spoke to the media last week to remind drivers that “a car is a deadly weapon.” They want motorists to be safe and more attentive while on the road to prevent others from getting hurt or killed.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.