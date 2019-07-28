Man arrested, accused of child abuse and sexual assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Jason Wayne Collins is in police custody accused of child abuse and sex assault of a minor under 14 years old.
According to an indictment filed Wednesday, the 43-year-old allegedly assaulted the child between February 2018 and January of this year.
Court documents say he also filmed or took photos of the child performing sexual acts. And he had 30 or more images of child pornography, according to the paperwork.
He faces at least four counts of sexual assault, child abuse and pornography offenses.
His bail has been set at $500,000.
This story may be updated.
