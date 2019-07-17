TMT protests close Big Island highway, slow traffic on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty Meter Telescope protests affected traffic on the Big Island and Oahu on Wednesday, but the interruptions were resolved by the afternoon.
On the Big Island, authorities closed a 30-mile stretch of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway about 11 a.m. Wednesday because protesters had parked and were congregating on the roadway.
The highway, also known as Saddle Road, was closed from mile marker 11 to 42 until about 2:40 p.m.
Authorities said the protesters agreed to move their cars blocking the roadway.
Also Wednesday, TMT protesters took to the streets of Oahu, slowing traffic down on the H-1 Freeway westbound from Manoa to the airport.
There were also slowdowns reported at Honolulu’s airport, officials said.
The protest, however, never forced the closure of any Oahu highways.
