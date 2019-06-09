Molokai police officer arrested on drug-related charges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Molokai police officer who arrested on a number of drug-related crimes has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers removed.
Authorities took Officer Daniel Imakyure, 39, into custody in Kaunakakai at about 5 p.m. Friday.
He arrested for for promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree with the intent to sell, criminal conspiracy, and criminal attempt to aid and distribute.
Investigators said they got a tip earlier this year that he may have been involved with drug activities.
Police executed search warrants on his cell phone, computers and lockers.
On Friday, he was booked for promoting drugs, criminal conspiracy, and other offenses.
“Any wrongdoing by any of my officers will not be tolerated,” said Maui Police Department Chief Tivoli Faaumu.
“Any Maui Police Department employee that violates the law will be held accountable — both criminally and internally. As with any arrest, Officer Imakyure is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
He has been with the department for nearly 10 years and spent most of that time with the Molokai Patrol District.
