Here’s where the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii appears to be headed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chick-fil-A has already announced that they’re coming to the islands. Now, the company looks like it’s found a location for their first Hawaii restaurant.
City officials with the Department of Planning and Permitting confirmed Thursday afternoon that the company has filed for a building permit that includes plans for a restaurant at 1056 South Beretania Street in Honolulu.
News of the permit’s submission — which appears to have happened late last month — was first reported Thursday by Pacific Business News.
The permit application is still being reviewed by the department.
If approved, the restaurant would be built on a property that currently houses a Burger King. The company has not yet released any details about its first Hawaii location, and did not confirm to Pacific Business News that the Beretania property was the intended home of their first Hawaii restaurant.
Months ago, though, Chick-fil-A announced that they were looking for potential franchise owners. The popular fast food eatery has already held an informational session to discuss franchise opportunities across the state.
For more information on the franchise opportunities or to register for the session, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.