Divide deepens over Waimanalo park project; some say land is sacred

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Pressure is building on Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to stop the construction of a controversial new park in Waimanalo.
Construction has already begun at the Sherwood Forrest in Waimanalo where the city is building a new athletic complex complete with a multi-purpose field and a skate park.
As division in the community grows deeper, supporters and opponents voiced their thoughts on the project. Before city leaders on Wednesday, both sides continued their fight.
One woman said the site of the project is sacred to her.
“When my mother died two years ago, that was one of her favorite places when she came to visit me. And her ashes are there. So when I see the bulldozers come through, what I see is you desecrating my mother’s ashes. I ask you to stop,” project opponent Teresa Parsons said.
Although pre-planning and community discussion took place years ago, residents say it wasn’t until bulldozers began clearing the woods that they realized the importance of the area.
The city says there was thorough public discussion and environmental review.
Others want the project to proceed as planned, saying a community space is needed.
“We need a new field because our keiki is growing up faster than we know. They running out of areas in the parks already. Please, (Councilman) Ikaika, you guys doing well. Build 'em,” supporter Kenneth Ho said.
Waimanalo councilman Ikaika Anderson who supported the project in the past has now shifted his stance, asking the Mayor repeatedly to stop the project and replace the bulldozed forest with native plants.
Two other councilmembers said on Wednesday said they would also ask the mayor to halt construction.
