Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks.

This came despite pleas from government officials to abide by fireworks law — and a crackdown on fireworks shipments from a special task force.

The bright display was seen across the island keeping emergency responders busy overnight.

At last check, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said there were at least six people in serious condition, including three children:

In Waipahu, at around 6:30 p.m. a 14-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries to her arms, legs and face after an unknown explosive went off inside a room.

In Kapolei, a 67-year-old was in serious condition after getting suffering a deep laceration to his forearm from an apparent firework blast. Shortly after midnight a 6-year-old boy was treated for burns after a firework hit him in the legs but officials said he did not get transported to an emergency room.

At around 8:45 p.m. in Whitmore, EMS said a 10-year-old boy suffered extensive injuries to his hand along with minor burns to his upper body after an apparent firework blast.

In Kahaluu, officials said a 64-year-old man was taken to the emergency room after suffering an extensive eye injury from an apparent fireworks explosion.

In Honolulu, another man, 35, suffered an eye injury from a firework blast. EMS said it treated him with advanced life support and transported him to the nearest hospital.

On Friday, another man was seriously injured after a firework went off in his hand Friday in West Oahu. EMS officials said the 48-year-old man drove himself to an emergency room where he received treatment.

