HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy

Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite pleas from government officials to abide by fireworks law — and a crackdown on fireworks shipments from a special task force.(hnn)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks.

This came despite pleas from government officials to abide by fireworks law — and a crackdown on fireworks shipments from a special task force.

The bright display was seen across the island keeping emergency responders busy overnight.

At last check, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said there were at least six people in serious condition, including three children:

  • In Waipahu, at around 6:30 p.m. a 14-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries to her arms, legs and face after an unknown explosive went off inside a room.
  • In Kapolei, a 67-year-old was in serious condition after getting suffering a deep laceration to his forearm from an apparent firework blast. Shortly after midnight a 6-year-old boy was treated for burns after a firework hit him in the legs but officials said he did not get transported to an emergency room.
  • At around 8:45 p.m. in Whitmore, EMS said a 10-year-old boy suffered extensive injuries to his hand along with minor burns to his upper body after an apparent firework blast.
  • In Kahaluu, officials said a 64-year-old man was taken to the emergency room after suffering an extensive eye injury from an apparent fireworks explosion.
  • In Honolulu, another man, 35, suffered an eye injury from a firework blast. EMS said it treated him with advanced life support and transported him to the nearest hospital.

On Friday, another man was seriously injured after a firework went off in his hand Friday in West Oahu. EMS officials said the 48-year-old man drove himself to an emergency room where he received treatment.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui
Woman charged with murder after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Hawaii honors those we lost in 2023.
In Memoriam: Hawaii remembers those we lost in 2023
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Expert warns the dangers of disturbing distressed animals after woman caught on camera sparks outrage

Latest News

A 59-year-old man is dead after crashing into a tree in Kaneohe the night of New Year’s Eve.
Man, 59, dies after plowing into tree in Kaneohe on New Year’s Eve
First Alert Forecast: New Year starts with the best weather on the planet
First Alert Forecast: New Year starts with the best weather on the planet
Friends and family paid tribute to the son of the founder of the legendary Kamaka Ukulele,...
Family and friends celebrate life of legendary Hawaii ukulele maker Frederick Kamaka Sr.
A major earthquake has occurred off Japan.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following major earthquakes off Japan