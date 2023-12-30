HI Now Daily
West Oahu man in serious condition after firework goes off in his hand

Emergency Medical Services says a man was in serious condition in West Oahu after a firework went off in his hand Friday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services says a man was in serious condition in West Oahu after a firework went off in his hand Friday.

EMS officials said the incident happened around 5 p.m.

Officials said the 48-year-old somehow drove himself to an emergency room.

No word on what kind of firework it was, but EMS says the injuries were extensive.

This story may be updated.

