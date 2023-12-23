HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspects in connection to killing of man in Mililani make initial court appearance

Michael Caspino and Clinton Kaaialii appeared in court Friday morning for their role in the death of Barrabas Dietrich.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michael Caspino and Clinton Kaaialii appeared in court Friday morning for their role in the death of Barrabas Dietrich.

Court documents say just after midnight on Dec. 14 they suddenly pulled up in front of Dietrich’s car at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kipapa Street.

Dietrich’s female passenger told authorities both Caspino and Kaaialii walked out of their SUV armed with handguns and when Dietrich tried to reverse and flee the scene, the 27-year-old Caspino opened fire.

Dietrich suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died several days later.

Police say it’s not a random act, but little is known about a motive.

Both Caspino and Kaaialii have two prior convictions for auto theft

Crime reform advocate Mana Olayan knew Dietrich and doesn’t know the circumstances of his killing, but is troubled with the rise in violent crimes around Hawaii.

“It’s shocking to hear these things,” Olayan said. “The people that’s not on drugs, doing good and trying to better themselves the thing that has happened. We don’t prepare ourselves for these things. Things like this just happen, again, it’s who we associate with, the crowds that we around, the people that we interact with.”

Caspino is the only one charged with murder in the second degree and his bail stands at $1 million.

Kaaialii was booked on robbery and gun crimes.

Both are due back in court next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Oahu mall packed with holiday shoppers; suspect later found dead
Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
Hawaii’s ‘master of disguise’ nabbed in California after girlfriend’s body found in car trunk
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Judge denies ex-city prosecutor’s last ditch effort to have public corruption case thrown out

Latest News

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Oahu mall packed with holiday shoppers; suspect later found dead
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
‘It’s still very painful’: Family who lost daughter to drunk driver urges road safety this holiday season
The family of a woman killed by a drunk driver in 2020 is reminding drivers to drive sober...
Family who lost daughter to drunk driver urges road safety this holiday season