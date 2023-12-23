Suspects in connection to killing of man in Mililani make initial court appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michael Caspino and Clinton Kaaialii appeared in court Friday morning for their role in the death of Barrabas Dietrich.

Court documents say just after midnight on Dec. 14 they suddenly pulled up in front of Dietrich’s car at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kipapa Street.

Dietrich’s female passenger told authorities both Caspino and Kaaialii walked out of their SUV armed with handguns and when Dietrich tried to reverse and flee the scene, the 27-year-old Caspino opened fire.

Dietrich suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died several days later.

Police say it’s not a random act, but little is known about a motive.

Both Caspino and Kaaialii have two prior convictions for auto theft

Crime reform advocate Mana Olayan knew Dietrich and doesn’t know the circumstances of his killing, but is troubled with the rise in violent crimes around Hawaii.

“It’s shocking to hear these things,” Olayan said. “The people that’s not on drugs, doing good and trying to better themselves the thing that has happened. We don’t prepare ourselves for these things. Things like this just happen, again, it’s who we associate with, the crowds that we around, the people that we interact with.”

Caspino is the only one charged with murder in the second degree and his bail stands at $1 million.

Kaaialii was booked on robbery and gun crimes.

Both are due back in court next week.

