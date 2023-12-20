HI Now Daily
2 suspects arrested for allegedly gunning down driver in Mililani

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE(Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say the fatal shooting of a driver in Mililani last week was “not a random act,” and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Authorities identified the victim in the shooting as Barabbas Dietrich, 37.

Honolulu police say Dietrich was driving a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani just after midnight last Thursday when a silver Ford traveling behind him sped up and cut in front of him.

That’s when two suspects — Clinton Kaaialii and Michael Caspino — allegedly got out of the Ford and approached Dietrich’s car, both armed with handguns.

When Dietrich tried to run, Caspino allegedly opened fire and the victim was shot.

The suspects fled the scene, but were arrested Tuesday.

While authorities say Dietrich’s murder was not random, a motive was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

