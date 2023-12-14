Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An online store polled 3,000 people and compiled a list of the worst gifts.

Merchoid.com says Hawaii’s least favorite present is a diet book or a weight loss program membership.

It turns out Hawaii residents weren’t the only state to feel that way; diet Books or weight loss memberships comprised 28% of people polled that voted that the worst gift.

Tops the chart of ‘no-thanks’ gifts. It’s like saying, “Merry Christmas, now let’s talk about those extra pounds!”

The second worst gift was donations to causes people don’t actually support.

Followed by cleaning supplies or vacuums in third place, Personal hygiene products in fourth place, and fifth on the list was unsolicited self-help books.

Check out the worst gift per state here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.