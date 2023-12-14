HI Now Daily
Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift

Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift
Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift(WGEM)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:39 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An online store polled 3,000 people and compiled a list of the worst gifts.

Merchoid.com says Hawaii’s least favorite present is a diet book or a weight loss program membership.

It turns out Hawaii residents weren’t the only state to feel that way; diet Books or weight loss memberships comprised 28% of people polled that voted that the worst gift.

Tops the chart of ‘no-thanks’ gifts. It’s like saying, “Merry Christmas, now let’s talk about those extra pounds!”

The second worst gift was donations to causes people don’t actually support.

Followed by cleaning supplies or vacuums in third place, Personal hygiene products in fourth place, and fifth on the list was unsolicited self-help books.

Check out the worst gift per state here.

