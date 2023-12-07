HI Now Daily
Marking 82 years since Pearl Harbor attack, Hawaii remembers ‘legacy of hope’ left behind

Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Pearl Harbor National Memorial(Pacific Historic Parks)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:50 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dec. 7, 1941 is the day Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and propelled America’s entrance into World War II.

Just before 8 a.m. on that Sunday, Japanese planes started a historic assault on Pearl Harbor that would leave 2,403 Americans dead and 21 ships sunk or damaged.

The lives lost and the significance of that day will never be forgotten.

Marking eighty-two years since the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii remembers the veterans who were lost and honor those who survived the dark moment in history.

Organizers say this year’s theme is “Legacy of Hope” which they say serves as a reminder not to just embrace the victory of arms that came with the war, but the “expression of hope for the realization of a lasting peace” that the veterans held onto tirelessly.

The commemoration ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

The event is open to the public. Pearl Harbor survivors and veterans will be in attendance on site.

Hawaii News Now will carry the Commemoration Ceremony on its digital platforms.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Among those in attendance includes “Ike” Schab, the last survivor from Navy Band 13 and among the ranks of a shrinking number of servicemembers.

The 103-year-old was determined to make it back to Honolulu for this year’s ceremony.

Another one of the survivors many are remembering is Jack Holder, who was a 19 year-old Navy sailor on Ford Island when the attack began.

Holder passed away earlier this February. He was 101.

In one of his accounts, Holder said he took shelter in a ditch that was being dug for a new sewer pipe. He survive and worked tirelessly to keep the memory of his fallen comrades alive.

As part of the commemorative events happening on Thursday, some of Holder’s ashes will be scattered at the USS Utah Memorial at 2:30 p.m.

Other commemorative events happening this week that are open to the public include:

  • USS Oklahoma Ceremony: Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at USS Oklahoma Memorial
  • USS Arizona Live Dive: Dec. 9 at noon at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

For more information on the events, click here.

