UH researchers tackle rapid ohia death spread, pinpoint hoofed animals as culprits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team of researchers from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and UH Manoa are heading up a study involving the spread of rapid Ohia death.

Researchers believe hoofed animals tend to play a destructive role by digging up the roots of healthy trees, making them more susceptible to infection.

The universities aim to find a solution to protect healthy trees from being destroyed.

“Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death continues to kill lots of ohia, and we have observed in many areas across the island how this death is minimized in areas that are managed to be free of feral animals so it gives us hope that there are actions we can take to support healthy forests.”

Researchers say they hope to incorporate fencing on Hawaii Island to help protect the healthy forests.

