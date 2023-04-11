Rapid ohia death fungus detected in Waianae mountain range for the first time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly fungus that impacts native ohia trees was recently detected for the first time in the Waianae mountain range on Oahu, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The disease, known as rapid ohia death, had previously been limited within the Koolau range on the island.

Officials said the infected tree was found during invasive species surveys conducted by the Oahu Invasive Species Committee.

OISC said the 40-foot ohia tree was exhibiting symptoms of ROD and a sample was taken and sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Research Service lab in Hilo for analysis.

That’s where scientists confirmed that Ceratocystis huliohia, the less aggressive of two fungal strains that cause ROD, was present.

A team from the DLNR and OISC then returned to the fallen tree to prevent the spread of infected material.

Officials said although Ceratocystis huliohia is less aggressive, it can still be fatal to ohia trees. The state added the more aggressive ROD species, Ceratocystis lukuohia, is currently limited to Hawaii Island and Kauai.

Meanwhile, the DLNR said another discovery in Kaneohe brings the total positive ROD detections on Oahu to 12 — six on residential properties and six in forested, wildland areas.

The state said residents and visitors can help protect remaining ohia forests by thoroughly cleaning their shoes and other gear when hiking, washing your vehicle and by not moving the plant or injuring it.

Dead or unhealthy ohia trees with reddish or brown leaves attached can be reported by submitting a photo at: www.643PEST.org or emailing a photo to the Oahu Invasive Species Committee at oisc@hawaii.edu.

