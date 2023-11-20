HI Now Daily
Attempted murder suspect at large after stabbing teenager in Kapolei

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was assaulted with a dangerous instrument in Kapolei early Sunday morning, police officials said.

Police sources say the man thought he was meeting a woman he met online when he was attacked at Kapolei Skate Park.

Police sources say instead of a date, he was confronted by a man who repeatedly stabbed him in the neck and torso.

Officials say the teenager drove himself to the hospital for medical attention.

No word on his condition.

Meanwhile, officials say the search for the alleged attacker continues.

HPD has not yet provided a description of the suspect.

This story may be updated.

