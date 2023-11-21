HAPPENING TODAY: Board of Water Supply to comment on Red Hill recovery cost
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is expected to comment recovering the cost of Red Hill at press conference on Tuesday.
The defueling of the tanks is now 99.5% complete but the entire operation has been a costly endeavor.
According to the Pentagon, it’ll cost at least $280 million when it’s complete.
Tuesday’s meeting will look for ways to recover some of those costs.
BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Board Chair Na´alehu Anthony are expected to speak.
The press conference is set for 11 a.m.
