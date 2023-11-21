HI Now Daily
HAPPENING TODAY: Board of Water Supply to comment on Red Hill recovery cost

The Board of Water Supply is expected to comment recovering the cost of Red Hill at press...
The Board of Water Supply is expected to comment recovering the cost of Red Hill at press conference on Tuesday. (File Photo: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is expected to comment recovering the cost of Red Hill at press conference on Tuesday.

The defueling of the tanks is now 99.5% complete but the entire operation has been a costly endeavor.

According to the Pentagon, it’ll cost at least $280 million when it’s complete.

Tuesday’s meeting will look for ways to recover some of those costs.

BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Board Chair Na´alehu Anthony are expected to speak.

The press conference is set for 11 a.m.

Hawaii News Now will be carrying it on its digital platforms.

SPECIAL SECTION: RED HILL CRISIS

