Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Navy investigation concludes ‘cascading,’ preventable failures caused water crisis that sickened thousands

In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The U.S. government on Friday, April 22, 2022 dropped its appeals of a Hawaii order requiring it to remove fuel from a massive military fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into the Navy's water system at Pearl Harbor last year.(Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two fuel spills at the Red Hill underground storage facility that triggered a water crisis and sickened thousands of Hawaii families were the result of a series of preventable and “cascading failures,” according to an exhaustive Navy report on the incidents that was independently obtained by Hawaii News Now.

HNN was provided with the copy on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Navy gave an embargoed copy of the report to HNN and other media.

That report and statements from high-ranking members of the Navy on the investigation cannot be divulged publicly until 1 a.m. Friday under the embargo rules.

The report outlines an embarrassing series of missteps and failures that led to contamination of the Navy’s water system.

It found:

  • A culture of procedural noncompliance
  • Poor training and supervision
  • Ineffective command and control
  • An absence of “ownership” around operational safety
  • And a flawed investigative process

It was not immediately clear whether any disciplinary actions were taken as a result of the findings.

“The water contamination resulted from a series of cascading failures and those failures were preventable,” the lengthy report concluded. “They were both individual error and systemic problems.”

Investigators looked into two spills at the Red Hill facility in 2021: One on May 6 and the second on Nov. 20.

Investigators said the May 6 spill was believed to involve only a small release.

But it actually included more than 20,000 gallons, which had drained into pipes and remained until a Nov. 20 incident.

Altogether more than 5,000 gallons of fuel were “unaccounted for” ― and believed to have seeped into a Navy water system that serves 90,000 people on Oahu, mostly military families.

Shortly after the Nov. 20 incident, people reported getting sick after drinking or using the water.

“Key leaders at the scene of the 20 November 2021 fuel spill ... failed to exercise the sense of urgency, critical thinking, forceful backup, and timely and effective communication demanded by the seriousness of the situation,” the report said.

Investigators said the Nov. 20 spill was caused when a “rover” or trolley in the Red Hill facility struck a fire suppression system, cracking the pipe where thousands of gallons of fuel from the May 6 spill had flowed.

Much of the fuel was mopped up but about 5,000 gallons seeped through the concrete floor at the facility into the aquifer.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The investigation comes as environmentalists and critics are increasingly skeptical of the Navy’s ability to tackle the Red Hill crisis and safely empty the World War II-era tanks, which contain about 180 million gallons of diesel jet fuel.

The facility sits just 100 feet above an aquifer that serves as the principal sources of drinking water for Oahu.

The Navy investigation includes a series of recommendations for moving forward, including as authorities seek to safely defuel the tanks ― a process that could take years because of a long list of repairs needed to the deteriorating tanks.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
Maui veterans road closure shooting
Driver shot in the side of head on a Maui highway; investigation ongoing
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
The local favorite saimin from at McDonald’s locations throughout the state has been...
So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item
HNN File
Police: Elderly Hawaii Island man found in his driveway with throat slit

Latest News

Fourth of July celebrations for 2022
LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Authorities investigating after human remains found at site of brush fire in Kapolei
Workers of Sansei Seafood Restaurants and Sushi Bar locations were owed thousands of dollars...
Federal probe: Hawaii restaurant chain required servers to share tips with managers
Midday Newscast: The Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines