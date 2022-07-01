Navy investigation concludes ‘cascading,’ preventable failures caused water crisis that sickened thousands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two fuel spills at the Red Hill underground storage facility that triggered a water crisis and sickened thousands of Hawaii families were the result of a series of preventable and “cascading failures,” according to an exhaustive Navy report on the incidents that was independently obtained by Hawaii News Now.

HNN was provided with the copy on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Navy gave an embargoed copy of the report to HNN and other media.

That report and statements from high-ranking members of the Navy on the investigation cannot be divulged publicly until 1 a.m. Friday under the embargo rules.

The report outlines an embarrassing series of missteps and failures that led to contamination of the Navy’s water system.

It found:

A culture of procedural noncompliance

Poor training and supervision

Ineffective command and control

An absence of “ownership” around operational safety

And a flawed investigative process

It was not immediately clear whether any disciplinary actions were taken as a result of the findings.

“The water contamination resulted from a series of cascading failures and those failures were preventable,” the lengthy report concluded. “They were both individual error and systemic problems.”

Investigators looked into two spills at the Red Hill facility in 2021: One on May 6 and the second on Nov. 20.

Investigators said the May 6 spill was believed to involve only a small release.

But it actually included more than 20,000 gallons, which had drained into pipes and remained until a Nov. 20 incident.

Altogether more than 5,000 gallons of fuel were “unaccounted for” ― and believed to have seeped into a Navy water system that serves 90,000 people on Oahu, mostly military families.

Shortly after the Nov. 20 incident, people reported getting sick after drinking or using the water.

“Key leaders at the scene of the 20 November 2021 fuel spill ... failed to exercise the sense of urgency, critical thinking, forceful backup, and timely and effective communication demanded by the seriousness of the situation,” the report said.

Investigators said the Nov. 20 spill was caused when a “rover” or trolley in the Red Hill facility struck a fire suppression system, cracking the pipe where thousands of gallons of fuel from the May 6 spill had flowed.

Much of the fuel was mopped up but about 5,000 gallons seeped through the concrete floor at the facility into the aquifer.

The investigation comes as environmentalists and critics are increasingly skeptical of the Navy’s ability to tackle the Red Hill crisis and safely empty the World War II-era tanks, which contain about 180 million gallons of diesel jet fuel.

The facility sits just 100 feet above an aquifer that serves as the principal sources of drinking water for Oahu.

The Navy investigation includes a series of recommendations for moving forward, including as authorities seek to safely defuel the tanks ― a process that could take years because of a long list of repairs needed to the deteriorating tanks.

