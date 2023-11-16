Weekend roundup of lawbreakers in Leeward Oahu results in 70 arrests and 800 citations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD responded to the West Oahu community’s call for more police presence after the recent deadly stabbings and shootings in the area.

Deputy Chief Keith Horikawa told police commissioners Wednesday that homicides are up by 80% and weapons offenses are up by 42% in the district covering Ewa to Makaha.

City Councilmember Andria Tupola represents the Waianae Coast. After meeting with HPD’s administration last month, Tupola wrote a letter to the police chief calling for more enforcement in hot spots, including the Waianae Boat Harbor and Hakimo Road.

She also asked for DUI checkpoints and spot checks at parks.

10 days after the letter was sent, HPD was out in full force.

Over the weekend, Honolulu Police conducted an operation in the Kapolei and Waianae area.

Horikawa said 70 arrests were made that ranged from felony drug arrests to DUIs and liquor offenses.

800 citations were also issued.

However, residents and city leaders wonder whether the force will be able to keep their presence up.

“To really kind of beef that up slow down a lot of different activities and extracurricular things that happened on the weekend, so it was nice, but we need to make sure that this is not a one-time push,” said Tupola. “This is why it’s so important for us to address these police shortages.”

“If we can do this once, it doesn’t mean we can do it two or three times; we just don’t have the crew.”

Horikawa said these operations are done periodically at unannounced times and locations.

“Depending on what the situation is, if it kind of exceeds the particular district’s like organic capabilities, then we’ll search for additional support just to address certain crimes.”

HPD said it’s also focusing on recruiting more women.

The department has doubled recruitment events compared to last year and is now going to high schools and colleges and targeting sports programs.

“It’s a dangerous zone, and so, you know, having police presence is truly important and appreciated by, I think, all of us to make us feel that we’re comfortable, we’re safe again,” said Teruya.

Tupola is holding a town hall on crime at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Ark of Safety Church in Waianae.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.