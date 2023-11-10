HI Now Daily
Governor appoints Maui lawmaker Troy Hashimoto to fill Senate vacancy

Hashimoto will serve until results of the 2024 election season, as ordered by the state’s Chief...
Hashimoto will serve until results of the 2024 election season, as ordered by the state’s Chief Election Officer.(Office of the Governor)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced Thursday the appointment of state Rep. Troy Hashimoto to the Senate.

The Maui lawmaker will fill the seat left vacant by the departure of former Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran, who left of the position at the end of October. Agaran stepped down from office after raising eyebrows — and ethical questions — for his potential role as a lawyer for wildfire victims.

Meanwhile, the governor said with Hashimoto’s experience in the Legislature and his ties to Maui, he offered a great fit for the role.

“It is such a pleasure to appoint Troy to this seat in the Senate, given his history of public service and devotion to the Maui community. I know, being Maui born-and-bred, he will do his utmost to help his neighbors recover and move forward into a bright future,” Green said.

Hashimoto will serve until results of the 2024 election season, as ordered by the state’s Chief Election Officer.

“I am so honored and grateful to have Governor Green’s appointment to this seat. My Maui community has my humble gratitude for its belief in me so far — and it has my promise that I will passionately serve the needs of the people,” Hashimoto said.

Hashimoto’s name was among three submitted to the governor by the Democratic Party of Hawaii.

The party will now submit three names to the governor to fill the House vacancy.

