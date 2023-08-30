Tributes
Maui lawmaker to step down after raising eyebrows for potential role as lawyer for fire victims

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui lawmaker is stepping down after raising eyebrows for his potential role as a lawyer for fire victims, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Legislative sources said state Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran is expected to announce he’ll step down at a later date.

Agaran was pictured on a flyer for a community discussion with members of his law firm. Agaran is a partner at Takatani Agaran Jorgensen & Wildman, which has partnered with Morgan & Morgan, a firm with offices in multiple states.

Lawmaker's potential role as lawyer for fire victims described as ethical 'gray area'

Given the high-profile nature of the lawsuits, and the potential implications of the wildfire for legislative discussions, questions were being raised over Agaran’s role in the flyer.

Policy experts say it’s not unusual for legislators who also practice law to sue the state, but if that happens here, there could be ethical concerns because Agaran is vice chair of the powerful Senate Ways and Means Committee, which controls the budget and could be key in Lahaina rebuilding efforts.

If he ended up representing fire victims in a lawsuit, experts said that could put him in a position where he’d have to choose between constituents and clients.

Experts call Agaran’s position “a gray area.”

Hawaii News Now did reach out to Agaran in an email Monday offering him a chance to comment on the issue, but we did not hear back.

