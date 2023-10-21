HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui police release photos of 6 who remain ‘unaccounted for’ following wildfire

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have released images of the final six people who remain unaccounted for following the ferocious wildfire that tore through Lahaina on Aug. 8.

It’s the first time the agency has released photos of the missing.

The list of those unaccounted for is down from seven last week while the death toll stands at 99, following the discovery of remains at the old Lahaina courthouse.

Of the 99, all but two have been officially identified.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, thousands were unaccounted for.

Maui police have released images of the six people who remain unaccounted for following the...
Maui police have released images of the six people who remain unaccounted for following the Aug. 8 wildfire.(Maui Police Department)

Maui police didn’t explain the decision to release images of the six people still unaccounted for.

They were identified as:

  • Artur Babkov
  • Lydia Coloma
  • Paul Kasprzycki
  • Robert Owens
  • Lee Rogo
  • and Elmer Lee Stevens
Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina
Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
During cancer treatment, Christine Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.
High school friends reunite for a tough journey — and a powerful message
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash...
New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone
DLNR Chair Dawn Chang meets west Maui taro farmers
‘Things have shifted’: Maui farmers applaud in-person visit from powerful land executive

Latest News

With the blocked-House impasse deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one
The University of Hawaii and Big West announced the plan in a news conference Friday.
Sports Round-up: Post-season volleyball tournaments to be played in Hawaii
The incident happened just before 6 p.m.
Surfers save NY visitor who hit his head after jumping off China Walls cliff
The games are seen as a potential boon for Hawaii sports tourism.
Midday Newscast: Post-season volleyball tournaments slated for Hawaii