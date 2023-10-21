Maui police release photos of 6 who remain ‘unaccounted for’ following wildfire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have released images of the final six people who remain unaccounted for following the ferocious wildfire that tore through Lahaina on Aug. 8.

It’s the first time the agency has released photos of the missing.

The list of those unaccounted for is down from seven last week while the death toll stands at 99, following the discovery of remains at the old Lahaina courthouse.

Of the 99, all but two have been officially identified.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, thousands were unaccounted for.

Maui police have released images of the six people who remain unaccounted for following the Aug. 8 wildfire. (Maui Police Department)

Maui police didn’t explain the decision to release images of the six people still unaccounted for.

They were identified as:

Artur Babkov

Lydia Coloma

Paul Kasprzycki

Robert Owens

Lee Rogo

and Elmer Lee Stevens

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.