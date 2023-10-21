Maui police release photos of 6 who remain ‘unaccounted for’ following wildfire
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have released images of the final six people who remain unaccounted for following the ferocious wildfire that tore through Lahaina on Aug. 8.
It’s the first time the agency has released photos of the missing.
The list of those unaccounted for is down from seven last week while the death toll stands at 99, following the discovery of remains at the old Lahaina courthouse.
Of the 99, all but two have been officially identified.
In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, thousands were unaccounted for.
Maui police didn’t explain the decision to release images of the six people still unaccounted for.
They were identified as:
- Artur Babkov
- Lydia Coloma
- Paul Kasprzycki
- Robert Owens
- Lee Rogo
- and Elmer Lee Stevens
