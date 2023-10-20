HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Death toll in Lahaina fire rises to 99 as painstaking task of identifying remains continues

Lahaina residents brace for what they'll find as they return to devastated properties in burn...
Lahaina residents brace for what they'll find as they return to devastated properties in burn zone(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death toll in the Lahaina fire has risen to 99, according to the latest update from Maui County on Thursday.

It’s the first new fatality reported in more than two weeks.

County officials told Honolulu Civil Beat remains were found at the Old Lahaina Courthouse last week and it hadn’t been clear at the time if it was a new victim or additional remains from a person already identified.

Those We Lost in Lahaina

The county says the number of wildfire victims that have been identified and their family notified stands at 97.

Last Friday, MPD released their newest list of people who remain unaccounted for which included seven names.

From that list, it was confirmed on Monday that Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina was lost in the fire.

All but two victims have been identified by the Maui Police Department.

HNN has reached out to the county and MPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash...
New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone
Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction
During cancer treatment, Christine Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.
High school friends reunite for a tough journey — and a powerful message

Latest News

The state will hold a gun buyback event this weekend.
Gift cards for guns: State to hold firearm buyback program at 2 Oahu locations
An 85-year-old man has been stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his...
1 dead, 1 injured after car plows into palm trees, rolls over in Koolina area
China walls
Surfers save NY visitor who hit his head after jumping off cliff at China Walls
The governor said the state plans to put about $100 million aside to help thousands of impacted...
Fire-impacted families can now apply for aid from state’s $100M Maui relief fund