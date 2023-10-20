Death toll in Lahaina fire rises to 99 as painstaking task of identifying remains continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death toll in the Lahaina fire has risen to 99, according to the latest update from Maui County on Thursday.

It’s the first new fatality reported in more than two weeks.

County officials told Honolulu Civil Beat remains were found at the Old Lahaina Courthouse last week and it hadn’t been clear at the time if it was a new victim or additional remains from a person already identified.

The county says the number of wildfire victims that have been identified and their family notified stands at 97.

Last Friday, MPD released their newest list of people who remain unaccounted for which included seven names.

From that list, it was confirmed on Monday that Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina was lost in the fire.

All but two victims have been identified by the Maui Police Department.

