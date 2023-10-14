HI Now Daily
Local farmers will get another chance to own Waialua ag lots in phase 2 of project

Waialua ag land is going up for sale with the hopes local farmers will take on ownership.
Waialua ag land is going up for sale with the hopes local farmers will take on ownership.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Phase 2 of a project to increase local ownership of agricultural lots in Central Oahu will open this weekend.

The Ohana Farm Parcels is an initiative by developer Peter Savio. It allows for local farmers to obtain financing and eventual fee-simple ownership of land in Waialua.

Phase one recently closed with the new owners, and phase two is set to open Oct. 14. A meeting and lottery will be held at the Ohana Farming Parcel office at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The plots are located at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa Uka Puukea Road. For more information on the project and exact location, click here.

The project was a hit with local farmers when it was announced in 2022.

[Previous report: Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale.]

