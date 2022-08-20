Tributes
Ohana Farm Parcels will be available for local farmers at below market prices

Savio farm lots
Savio farm lots(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local farmers will soon have a chance to buy farm lots in Wahiawa.

Savio Realty said its selling over 200 acres of lots.

They are in Central Oahu, about a quarter mile from the Dole Plantation Visitor Center. Parcels range from two to five acres in size, and are $109,000 per acre.

Savio is holding open houses every Saturday and Sunday from August 20 to September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are located adjacent to Dole Plantation in Wahiawa.

Lot selection is scheduled for September 4 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

