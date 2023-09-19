Hawaii gas prices on upward climb, faring lower than last year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gas prices in Hawaii are on an upward climb but they’re still lower than last year’s average.

In 2022, the average price of gas was over $5.

According to AAA, right now the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.71.

Some gas stations in Hawaii are selling for 10-cents more than that.

Experts say the trend is bucking historical patterns. Gas prices typically drop after Labor Day, at the end of the summer driving season on the continent.

Nationwide, prices are the highest they’ve been so far this year.

