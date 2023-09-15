Tributes
Future of Maui’s emergency medical response up for debate following contract controversy

Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance providers on Maui and Kauai,(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of emergency medical response in Maui County will be up for debate at a council meeting scheduled for Friday morning.

The Maui County Council will consider a resolution to urge the state’s health department to continue to use American Medical Response for its emergency services.

Last month the state Department of Health awarded a contract to Falck USA.

The move drew quick criticism and the state suspended the contract temporarily.

AMR has operated in Maui County for 44 years and Council Chair Alice Lee says “they know our community and our needs”.

In a statement to the council, Falck says they believe they can improve and enhance the quality of care and services in the county.

The council meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku. The public can also watch live on Akaku Channel 53.

