Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing

The decision comes after AMR responders are still reeling from the Lahaina wildfire.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:38 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance providers on Maui and Kauai, and make other changes they say will impact patient safety and hurt a community of first responders still reeling from the wildfires.

The state Health Department opted to switch from AMR, which currently runs the service, Falck.

That company is controversial in other counties.

At the same time, the DOH also lowered the “standard of care” — meaning paramedics no longer need to be on most ambulances. Paramedics have more training than EMTs.

Falck has been the source of negative news in some cities, especially in parts of California, where response times were criticized. The company has also gotten complaints over its overtime policies.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

Donovan Keliipuleole Jr, who has been a paramedic on Maui for a decade, says his loyalties are not to any particular entity, but wants to make sure the level of care remains high.

“During the Lahaina fires, paramedics were on the front lines and we suffered tragic losses,” he said. “It’s not about us. It’s about us wanting to ensure the level of cares continues.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why DOH made the switch.

AMR has been in the news for its employees’ incredible efforts to save lives in response to the Lahaina wildfire. HNN did reach out to DOH and Falck for comment, but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’
Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular...
As Maui’s economy falters, advocates call for more protections to keep people in their homes
The decision comes after AMR responders are still reeling from the Lahaina wildfire.
Paramedics balk at state's decision to switch ambulance providers on Maui, Kauai
HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
Trade winds will slow down considerably by Monday, allowing daytime sea breezes and nighttime...
Trade winds to take a Labor Day break