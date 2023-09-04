Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance providers on Maui and Kauai, and make other changes they say will impact patient safety and hurt a community of first responders still reeling from the wildfires.

The state Health Department opted to switch from AMR, which currently runs the service, Falck.

That company is controversial in other counties.

At the same time, the DOH also lowered the “standard of care” — meaning paramedics no longer need to be on most ambulances. Paramedics have more training than EMTs.

Falck has been the source of negative news in some cities, especially in parts of California, where response times were criticized. The company has also gotten complaints over its overtime policies.

Donovan Keliipuleole Jr, who has been a paramedic on Maui for a decade, says his loyalties are not to any particular entity, but wants to make sure the level of care remains high.

“During the Lahaina fires, paramedics were on the front lines and we suffered tragic losses,” he said. “It’s not about us. It’s about us wanting to ensure the level of cares continues.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why DOH made the switch.

AMR has been in the news for its employees’ incredible efforts to save lives in response to the Lahaina wildfire. HNN did reach out to DOH and Falck for comment, but has not heard back.

