HFD responding to large blaze in Waikiki apartment building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a large blaze at a Waikiki apartment building Sunday afternoon.

The fire began shortly around 3 p.m. Sunday at multi-story apartment building on Kaioo Drive.

DOT officials say Kaioo Drive is closed due to structure fire.

HFD said smoke and flames were engulfing the entire building.

HFD has not released the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

This story will be updated.

