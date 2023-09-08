HFD: Blaze at abandoned bowling alley in McCully was intentionally set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigation has determined a fire at an abandoned bowling alley in McCully was intentionally set, The Honolulu Fire Department said Friday.

Officials said the case has been referred to HPD for a criminal investigation.

Investigators said the fire was originated in a storage room in the rear of the building.

HFD said the damage estimate is $7,000 to the building with no contents of value.

The fire happened on Monday about 6 p.m. at 820 Isenberg St. — the abandoned Bowl-O-Drome bowling alley.

Officials responded with six units staffed with 22 personnel.

When they arrived, they found light smoke coming from inside the large commercial building.

HFD firefighters got the fire under control by 6:23 p.m. and completely extinguished by around 7 p.m.

The building has been vacant for years and is slated to become affordable housing.

HFD reports that no one was injured due to the incident.

